Hyderabad: Police bust fake certificate racket targeting foreign job aspirants  

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have cracked down on a fraudulent operation selling fake educational certificates to foreign job aspirants in Hyderabad.

Following the crackdown, two individuals were arrested and counterfeit documents were seized.

Consultancy duo arrested in Kukatpally

The accused who are identified as A Harish and M Mahesh operated under the guise of Sri Vyas Consultancy in Kukatpally.

Investigations revealed that the duo had been supplying forged degree certificates and mark sheets to individuals seeking jobs or higher studies abroad.

Police confiscated multiple fake certificates, mobile phones and incriminating documents during the raid.

46 fraudulent certificates issued

Authorities confirmed that Harish and Mahesh had provided fake educational credentials to at least 46 people and out of them, 24 had already traveled overseas using these documents.

The racket preyed on aspirants looking for quick and illegal routes to secure employment or admissions in foreign countries.

Further probe revealed that the accused sourced the counterfeit certificates from an accomplice named Mohan in Vijayawada.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to track down others involved in the scam.