Hyderabad police bust international online betting racket, 5 held

Hyderabad: Five individuals were arrested on Friday, March 21 for their alleged involvement in an international online gaming and satta betting racket.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sonule Srikanth, Gurle Harish, Gurle Satish Kumar, Sonule Thirupathi, and Ade Vinod, all natives of Kagaz Nagar in Kumaram Bheem district.

According to reports, the accused lured victims by creating fake videos showing people winning large sums on betting platforms. They used social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube to promote their operations.

They charged individuals a Rs 1,000 registration fee for betting predictions. As victims invested larger sums, the accused manipulated the gaming websites to guarantee losses. Payments were collected through UPI transactions, QR codes, and digital wallets like Google Pay and PhonePe.

Based on credible information, Hyderabad police raided the flat and arrested the accused. The police confiscated three MacBooks used to create online gaming websites, one tablet, and two color printers. Additionally, they seized 50 Satta and Matka betting pamphlets, three betting charts, and 18 mobile phones used for transactions.

A total of Rs 1,55,000 in cash and Rs 2,13,697 from bank accounts linked to the betting network were also recovered.