Hyderabad police bust phone snatching gang, six arrested

Hyderabad: Six members of an inter-state phone snatching gang were arrested by the Kanchanbagh police in Hyderabad on Friday, May 15.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed on April 15. The complainant, Syed Nazeer Ahmed, approached the police, stating that two bike-borne offenders had snatched his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-5 mobile phone near DMRL X roads.

A case was registered under sections 304 for snatching and 112 for petty organised crime of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused were identified as Ambata Naresh and Banala Arun Kumar. Mekala Chiranjeevi, Thota Suri, Thota Chandu, and Sandeep Jaiswal.

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During the investigation, the Kanchanbagh police examined CCTV footage and analysed movement, developed technical intelligence and conducted extensive field enquiries.

Based on a tip-off, the police uncovered a well-organised mobile snatching syndicate operating in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana.

During interrogation, police found that Arun had been previously involved in six phone snatching cases in Hyderabad, Gadwal, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Sangareddy and Andhra Pradesh. Naresh was booked in three cases under Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerate; Chiranjeevi was booked in two cases in Nagarkurnool and Ananthapur police in Andhra Pradesh.

Suri was previously booked by the Jubilee Hills and Adibatla police in two cases. Thota Chandu was previously booked in one case by the Chainaypuri police under Malkajgiri police limits.