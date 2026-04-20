Three held in phone snatching case in Hyderabad, 10 mobiles seized

On April 15, Vasanth, an accomplice who is absconding, reached the Bhawani Tiffin Centre and targeted an elderly man.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 3:41 pm IST
Kanchanbagh police with the arrested the accused
Kanchanbagh police with the arrested the accused

Hyderabad: At least three people were arrested for phone snatching in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 19, with 10 mobiles and a two-wheeler being seized from the accused.

The accused were identified as Ambata Naresh, 36, a pickle vendor and resident of Nadergul, Banala Arun Kumar, 25, a labourer and resident of Quthbullapur, and Mekala Chiranjeevi, 33, a native of Andhra Pradesh. One other accused is absconding.

Naresh was involved in three cases registered under the SR Nagar and Jagadgirigutta police stations. Kumar is involved in six cases registered in Hyderabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Gadwal, Sangareddy and Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Subhan Bakery

Chiranjeevi is involved in two cases registered in Nagarkurnool and Anantapur, AP.

According to a press release, Naresh targeted elderly, middle-aged and distracted people. He distracted the victims and snatched the phones. The other two accomplices guarded the surroundings, ensuring that the snatching was done smoothly.

On April 15, Vasanth, an accomplice who is absconding, reached the Bhawani Tiffin Centre and targeted an elderly man. Observing that the victim had kept his mobile phone in his shirt pocket, Naresh rode the bike and Vasanth stole the phone.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Chiranjeevi and Kumar stood at a distance to ensure that there was no obstacle. Based on a complaint, the Kanchanbagh Police arrested the accused under sections 304 and 112 for snatching and petty organised crime.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 3:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button