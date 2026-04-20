Three held in phone snatching case in Hyderabad, 10 mobiles seized

Hyderabad: At least three people were arrested for phone snatching in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 19, with 10 mobiles and a two-wheeler being seized from the accused.

The accused were identified as Ambata Naresh, 36, a pickle vendor and resident of Nadergul, Banala Arun Kumar, 25, a labourer and resident of Quthbullapur, and Mekala Chiranjeevi, 33, a native of Andhra Pradesh. One other accused is absconding.

Naresh was involved in three cases registered under the SR Nagar and Jagadgirigutta police stations. Kumar is involved in six cases registered in Hyderabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Gadwal, Sangareddy and Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Chiranjeevi is involved in two cases registered in Nagarkurnool and Anantapur, AP.

According to a press release, Naresh targeted elderly, middle-aged and distracted people. He distracted the victims and snatched the phones. The other two accomplices guarded the surroundings, ensuring that the snatching was done smoothly.

On April 15, Vasanth, an accomplice who is absconding, reached the Bhawani Tiffin Centre and targeted an elderly man. Observing that the victim had kept his mobile phone in his shirt pocket, Naresh rode the bike and Vasanth stole the phone.

Chiranjeevi and Kumar stood at a distance to ensure that there was no obstacle. Based on a complaint, the Kanchanbagh Police arrested the accused under sections 304 and 112 for snatching and petty organised crime.