Hyderabad police bust prostitution racket; one rescued

Hyderabad: An organized prostitution racket in Lakdikapul was busted by Hyderabad police on Monday, March 24, arresting two and rescuing a woman who was trafficked from Bangladesh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kartik Das, 29, a stone fitter residing in Charminar and the brothel organizer, and Samir Maity, 35, a goldsmith from Ghansi Bazar and a customer. The rescued woman, Orpa Khan, 22, was reportedly trafficked from Bangladesh under the pretext of employment and later coerced into prostitution.

Modus Operandi

According to reports, the accused ran the prostitution racket in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul through WhatsApp, sharing images of women with potential customers and finalizing deals online. Payments were collected digitally before disclosing hotel room details to customers, ensuring there was no direct contact between the organizer, customer, and victim.

The victim revealed that she was brought from Bangladesh two years ago by traffickers who created fake Aadhaar and address proofs to establish her identity in India. She was moved across various locations, including Delhi and Hyderabad, before being forced into sex work.

Also Read Hyderabad police bust prostitution rackets, 16 arrested

On receiving credible information, Hyderabad police raided the Cent Hotel on March 24, apprehended the organizer and customer, and rescued the victim.

The case is under investigation to identify further links in the trafficking network.