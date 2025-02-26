Hyderabad police bust prostitution rackets, 16 arrested

Hyderabad: The south zone commissioner’s task force along with Chaderghat and Khairathabad police, busted prostitution rackets in Hyderabad, arresting 16 individuals, including nationals from Bangladesh and West Bengal. Two minor girls were also rescued.

The accused have been identified as Rajat Mandal,39, Jalil Sardar alias Yousuf,36, Bisti Gazi,18, Kamarul Shekh alias Rahul,36, Mohd Rony Khan,28, Mahbur Sardar,35, Arohi Mandal,21, and Mohd Bilal Riza Ul Shaik,34 and a minor boy.

In the second case registered at Khairathabad police station, the arrested individuals include Ajarul Sekh,38, Rahul Shariful Shaikh,26, Rohit Mandal,29, Ritoy Islam,24, Mousomi Shaik,30, Babu Shaik,37, and Shathi Akther alias Khadija Begum,26.

According to reports, two groups were running prostitution rackets in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat and Khairathabad, targeting financially vulnerable women in Bangladesh and luring them with promises of jobs. Brokers provided temporary shelters in West Bengal and arranged fake Indian identity proofs before sending them to cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The accused reportedly charged Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per person to facilitate illegal migration.

Chaderghat police station registered a case under sections 143, and 144 of BNS read with 3 and 4 PITA act. Whereas, Khairathabad police station registered a case under sections 318(2), 318(4) read 3(5) of BNS and section 14A(a)(b) & 14 C of Foreigners Act.