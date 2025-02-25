Video: Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, the Hyderabad police have busted a prostitution racket in Chaderghat.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Telangana Special Cell.

Initial investigation revealed that the gang was secretly bringing in foreign women for illegal activities and exploiting young women and minor girls for prostitution.

Women recused from prostitution racket in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat

The operation conducted in Musa Nagar Chaderghat led to the arrest of 11 individuals.

Among those taken into custody are four Myanmar women and seven men suspected of facilitating the illicit trade.

The women who are rescued during the operation also include two minors.

Investigation going on

Authorities revealed that the victims who were rescued from the prostitution racket at Hyderabad’s Chaderghat were trafficked from the West Bengal and Myanmar border. Later, they were forced into prostitution.

Police officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to identify other individuals involved in the racket.

The arrested individuals are being interrogated to gather further information about the operations and connections of the network.