Hyderabad Police bust Speed Post ganja trafficking network

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police unearthed an interstate ganja trafficking syndicate on Thursday, July 2, that allegedly exploited Speed Post services to transport narcotics across the country, arresting its kingpin, Satyam Misra, a native of Jharkhand.

The syndicate is accused of supplying ganja to customers in 21 cities and towns by falsely declaring the parcels as medicine consignments.

According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, the accused, along with his brother Shubham Misra, associate Rahul Jha, and two other accomplices, operated a well-organised network from Jharkhand.

While Satyam and Shubham procured, packed and dispatched the ganja, Rahul Jha managed Speed Post bookings and logistics. Orders were received through WhatsApp and other social media platforms, with payments collected through multiple UPI accounts.

“The syndicate had turned drug trafficking into an organised business by misusing the postal system. They dispatched 80 to 100 orders every day, with each parcel containing 50 to 250 grams of ganja valued between Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 8,000,” Sajjanar said.

Police said the network generated an estimated Rs 1 lakh per day, translating into Rs 30-35 lakh per month, with an annual turnover of nearly Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore.

The racket came to light after H-NEW officials intercepted a ganja parcel sent to Hyderabad through the Isri Bazar Post Office in Jharkhand.

During the investigation, police arrested two Hyderabad-based recipients, Sushant Vyas and Laddu, recovering 2 kg of ganja from them. Separate cases have been registered at Gudimalkapur and SR Nagar police stations.

Police found that the gang used code words such as “Mango”, “Stick” and “Flower” to indicate different quantities of ganja and routed the proceeds through multiple bank accounts, including one belonging to Satyam Misra’s mother. The money was allegedly invested in gold ornaments and luxury vehicles.

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Highlighting a major security concern, Sajjanar said the investigation exposed vulnerabilities in the handling of postal parcels. “The consignments moved through trains and commercial flights without being subjected to scanning. We will write to the concerned Central authorities seeking mandatory screening and scanning of all postal parcels to prevent misuse of the postal network for drug trafficking,” he said.

Following the bust, Hyderabad Police have directed courier agencies in the city to ensure mandatory scanning of all parcels and appealed to citizens to immediately report any suspicious or unsolicited parcels to the police.

A 22-member police team led by DCP H-NEW Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath carried out the operation, which the Commissioner described as a significant breakthrough in the city’s fight against interstate narcotics trafficking