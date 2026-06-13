Hyderabad police busts foetal sex determination racket, 3 held

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram Police have busted a foetal sex determination racket by conducting a decoy operation at a hospital and a scanning centre.

Police received credible information that sex determination scans were being done at Hayagreeva Multispeciality Hospital in Vanasthalipuram.

A female officer impersonating a pregnant woman was sent to the hospital to catch the culprits red-handed. There she met the hospital’s director, Korra Raju and receptionist Ashok to discuss how she could get a TIFFA (Targeted Imaging for Foetal Anomalies) scan done, to determine the gender of her baby.

They informed her that it could be done, but at a private scanning centre in Tukkuguda and referred her to Vijay Kumar, a lab technician at Sri Sai Dhanush Clinic.

Upon meeting, Kumar agreed to perform the scanning. He was subsequently caught red-handed.

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The director of Hayagreeva Multispeciality Hospital, the receptionist Ashok, and Sri Sai Dhanush Clinic lab technician Vijay Kumar have been booked under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act of 1994 and under other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police seized the scanning machine and the cell phones of the three accused, and were investigating the possibilities of any more links in the sex determination racket, in addition to getting details on how many pregnant women got such information disclosed through scanning at the clinic.