Hyderabad man charged under POCSO Act sentenced to 20 yrs jail

Hyderabad: The Additional Sessions Judge in Nampally, Hyderabad, convicted a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, accused under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000.

Nagaraju has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. According to Gandhi Nagar Police, he lured the teenager into a false marriage. He blackmailed the minor girl with their private photographs and videos and repeatedly exploited her.

He was arrested after she lodged a complaint. The teenager is receiving medical and psychiatric counselling at a Bharosa center.

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In another case, a 45-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on charges of violent sexual assault on his colleague’s minor daughter.

According to the complaint, accused Shambu alias Bhadari is a daily wage labourer and was working for an under-construction building at NIMS Hospital.

On June 11, he barged into his co-worker’s room and forced himself on the latter’s daughter. She was alone at the time of the crime.

On hearing her screams, another labourer broke open the door, but Shambu fled.

Based on her complaint, police registered a POCSO case and under the relevant provisions of BNS. Efforts are on to arrest Shambu.