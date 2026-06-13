Hyderabad man charged under POCSO Act sentenced to 20 yrs jail

In another case, a 45-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on charges of violent sexual assault on his colleague's minor daughter.

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Hyderabad: The Additional Sessions Judge in Nampally, Hyderabad, convicted a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, accused under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000.

Nagaraju has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. According to Gandhi Nagar Police, he lured the teenager into a false marriage. He blackmailed the minor girl with their private photographs and videos and repeatedly exploited her.

He was arrested after she lodged a complaint. The teenager is receiving medical and psychiatric counselling at a Bharosa center.

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In another case, a 45-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on charges of violent sexual assault on his colleague’s minor daughter.

According to the complaint, accused Shambu alias Bhadari is a daily wage labourer and was working for an under-construction building at NIMS Hospital.

On June 11, he barged into his co-worker’s room and forced himself on the latter’s daughter. She was alone at the time of the crime.

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On hearing her screams, another labourer broke open the door, but Shambu fled.

Based on her complaint, police registered a POCSO case and under the relevant provisions of BNS. Efforts are on to arrest Shambu.

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