Hyderabad police busts international human trafficking ring, rescue 3 women

Hyderabad: An international human trafficking ring operated by Bangladeshi nationals was busted on Saturday, November 9 by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Hyderabad police. The officials also seized 11 mobile phones, 3 used condoms, a DVR, and a small amount of ganja

The accused have been identified as Saleem Mondal, his wife Maria Inchem, Nadipudi Naga Narasimhababu and the main trafficker, Suman Kumar Guru alias Ravi Kumar who is still absconding.

Based on credible information, the Hyderabad police raided rooms 104 and 204 of the hotel where they found the accused along with one customer organizing prostitution activities. The victims included a 22-year-old woman from Manikonda, a 20-year-old from West Bengal, and a 21-year-old from Assam who were all rescued and handed over to authorities for rehabilitation.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Women Safety Wing, D Kavitha revealed that Saleem had been in contact with Suman Kumar who was trafficking women from Bangladesh into India.

The case has been handed over to Saifabad Police Station for further investigation.