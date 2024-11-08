Six convicted of trafficking Bangladeshi girls to Hyderabad, given life term

Hyderabad: In a significant judgment by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Hyderabad, six individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in the human trafficking of Bangladeshi girls to Hyderabad.

The case, originating in 2019, has shed light on the disturbing trend of trafficking, where vulnerable girls are lured with false promises.

Bangladeshi girls forced into prostitution in Hyderabad

The convicted individuals—Mohd. Yousuf Khan, his wife Bithi Begum, Sojib, Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohammed Abdul Salam (alias Kounla Justin), and Sheela Justin (alias Shiuli Khatun)—operated an organized human trafficking network. The group targeted young Bangladeshi girls by offering enticing job opportunities in Hyderabad, only to coerce them into prostitution upon arrival.

The Chatrinaka police in Hyderabad initially uncovered the network in August 2019, rescuing five girls from a house in the Kandikal Gate area of Uppuguda. This operation marked the beginning of a case that would later be taken up by the NIA, which re-registered the case on September 17, 2019.

NIA investigation, charges

Following the initial rescue operation, the NIA took charge of the investigation, filing a chargesheet against four of the accused by March 2020 and a supplementary chargesheet for the remaining two by August 2020 in the case related to the trafficking of Bangladeshi girls to Hyderabad. The NIA’s investigation revealed a broader cross-border trafficking network, with one of the accused, Ruhul Amin Dhali, apprehended in West Bengal, while the others were arrested in Telangana.

The NIA Special Court in Hyderabad sentenced all six individuals to life imprisonment. Along with the prison sentence, a fine of Rs 24,000 was imposed on each individual. If they fail to pay the fine, they will face an additional 18 months of imprisonment.