Hyderabad police can tackle crime in gated communities: HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has clarified that the Hyderabad police possess the authority under the City Police Act to take action against the increasing antisocial and illegal activities occurring in gated communities.

The court has directed the Hyderabad police commissioner to formulate and issue appropriate guidelines and recommendations regarding what actions should be taken to control illegal activities within these gated communities and flat owners’ associations.

Issue guidelines to gated communities: HC

Among the key directives from the High Court is the issuance of comprehensive guidelines to gated community and flat owners’ associations.

These guidelines are expected to detail legal regulations and government orders pertinent to controlling illegal activities.

Furthermore, the court emphasized that if any complaints regarding nuisance or crimes arise from these communities, relevant police stations, task forces, and TGNCBs should be instructed to take necessary actions promptly.

Additionally, the court suggested considering the development of a mobile application for receiving complaints from residents, ensuring that the identities of complainants remain confidential.

The case that prompted this ruling arose when an individual named CH Harigovinda Khoranareddy filed a petition challenging police inaction regarding illegal gambling, drinking, drug use, and sexual activities reported in the Indu Fortune Fields villa community in Hyderabad.

The petitioner claimed that despite multiple complaints, police did not take action due to prior warnings from security personnel about police visits, which allegedly led to evidence being destroyed.

During the hearings, Justice B Vijayasen Reddy noted that the police’s failure to act could not be justified by a lack of incidents following a raid where 15 individuals were detained at a local club.

He remarked that such inaction undermines both safety and legal integrity within gated communities, highlighting the need for law enforcement to be proactive in addressing reported issues.