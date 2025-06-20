Hyderabad police check foreigners’ documents during search in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: A community contact program was conducted at Paramount Colony in Tolichowki by Hyderabad police on Friday morning.

During the program, the police conducted door-to-door searches by forming ten teams and checked the documents of foreign nationals staying in the colony.

Hyderabad police check foreigners’ documents in Tolichowki

The police asked 28 foreign nationals to come for verification of their documents as some discrepancies were noticed.

ACP Golconda, Syed Faiz, said the police seized liquor bottles, gas cylinders, and other property during the searches aimed at instilling confidence in people and deterring unsocial elements.

Paramount Colony is home to many African nationals who are studying and working in the country.