Hyderabad police clarifies rumors of ‘high alert zone’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Sunday, April 27, have debunked several social media posts claiming that Telangana has been declared a “high alert zone” following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The message falsely lists 14 locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including prominent sites such as Secunderabad Railway Station, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Charminar, and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, as “high-alert zones” requiring special counter-terrorist operations. The fake advisory also mentions OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations) teams being deployed for heightened security measures in these areas.

The message advised citizens to avoid visiting the listed locations unless necessary, further fueling panic among the public.

In response to the spreading rumours, the Hyderabad police have issued a statement clarifying that the message is entirely false. “These claims are untrue. We urge the public not to believe or forward such rumours. Always rely on official sources for accurate information,” the message read on X.