Hyderabad police commissioner aims to uproot drug menace from city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, who assumed office today, announced measures to eradicate the drug menace from the city.

In a media interaction, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner emphasised that the drug mafia will not be tolerated.

Expressing the goal of making Hyderabad a drug-free city, he said that the focus will be on monitoring pubs, star hotels, and resorts.

Yesterday, the General Administration Department appointed Sreenivasa Reddy as the Hyderabad police commissioner and transferred other IPS officers.

The former city police commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, has been posted as the director of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.