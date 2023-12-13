Hyderabad police commissioner aims to uproot drug menace from city

He emphasised that the drug mafia will not be tolerated.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2023 2:51 pm IST
beauty therapist in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, who assumed office today, announced measures to eradicate the drug menace from the city.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a media interaction, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner emphasised that the drug mafia will not be tolerated.

Expressing the goal of making Hyderabad a drug-free city, he said that the focus will be on monitoring pubs, star hotels, and resorts.

MS Education Academy

Yesterday, the General Administration Department appointed Sreenivasa Reddy as the Hyderabad police commissioner and transferred other IPS officers.

The former city police commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, has been posted as the director of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2023 2:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button