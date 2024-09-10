Hyderabad police commissioner reviews Ganesh utsav, Milad-un-Nabi security

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Ganesh Utsav and Milad-un-Nabi festivities in Central and South zones on Tuesday, September 10.

After offering prayers at the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, CV Anand urged Ganesh Utsav Committee members to adhere to last year’s procedures. He requested that all preparations be completed by 6:30 am, the 70-foot idol be moved as scheduled, and immersion be concluded by 1:30 pm at Hussain Sagar.

According to a press release, the organisers assured the police commissioner that the immersion would be swift and that the bund would be cleared promptly to accommodate other Ganesh idols.

The Hyderabad police Commissioner later visited the South Zone DCP office, where he met officers from Law and Order, Traffic, Task Force, and Special Branch. They discussed the upcoming idol processions and Milad celebrations in detail.

CV Anand also discussed mistakes and lapses that happened last year, gathering suggestions from the officers to finalise the security plan. He instructed officials to consider the socio-economic fabric of the old city when managing crowds and enforcing timing regulations.