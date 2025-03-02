Chicken prices back to normal as bird flu scare eases

Hyderabad: After weeks of sluggish sales due to bird flu concerns, chicken prices in Hyderabad have once again returned to normal with the onset of Ramzan.

As of today, live chicken in Hyderabad is priced at approximately Rs 117 per kg, skinless at Rs 193, and boneless at Rs 340 per kg. Meanwhile, boneless mutton is selling at Rs 1,100 per kg.

Chicken sales recover as prices stabilize in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, an Al Madina Chicken Center owner in Chintalmet said, “Last week, chicken prices fell to as low as Rs 97, but they have been gradually increasing, reaching Rs 107 yesterday and Rs 117 today.” He also mentioned that prices depend on the supplier and may vary by area.

“Sales have improved, though bird flu concerns persist, though to a lesser extent,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another chicken shop owner in Rajendranagar stated, “Customers now ask about the condition of the chicken and where we source it from to reassure themselves before buying. We are being transparent and assuring them that we follow all safety measures, so they don’t have to worry about falling sick.”

A resident of Hussani Alam stated, “The chicken prices in Hyderabad are back to normal around 110rs as earlier it reached as low as Rs 50 because of bird flu.” Another resident of Attapur, Masi Zaman stated that, “It’s Ramazan, I don’t think there is anyone who would avoid chicken and now we know how to take precautions against bird flu better.”

As Ramzan begins, chicken prices in Hyderabad are expected to see a steady rise, as demand surges for dishes like haleem and other festive delicacies.

Earlier, chicken prices in Hyderabad had dropped significantly due to the bird flu scare, falling by over 14 percent in a week.

Following confirmed cases in Andhra Pradesh, live chicken rates plummeted from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 103 per kg. Typically, prices rise during the wedding season and summer, but the outbreak had temporarily led to a sharp decline.