Hyderabad police commissioner visits residential girls school in Narayanguda

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand visited the Telangana Minority Welfare Residential Girls School Musheerabad in Narayanguda on Saturday, December 14, as part of the school visits under the directive of the chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

He unveiled the new menu chart introduced by the state government, named “Common Diet Meal” at the school, run by the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS).

During his visit, the city police commissioner inquired about various problems faced by the students and the facilities available to them.

Before having lunch with the students, he discussed the breakfast, lunch snacks and dinner served at the school with the school authorities.

The Hyderabad police commissioner visited the kitchen, sanitary area, science lab, computer lab, robotic lab, sports room, and student dormitories to check the quality of the amenities provided.

Also Read Committee to come up to enhance residential schools performance: Telangana CM

The Hyderabad city police commissioner reiterated that the government is responsible for the welfare of the residential school students in the state, and said that it has allocated Rs 500 crore for social and minority welfare institutions to provide more nutritious food and cosmetic products to the students.

While speaking to the students the senior police officer encouraged them to maintain a healthy diet and participate in extracurricular activities including sports, which helps in building a healthy body and achieving a good personality.

He reminded the students that an active lifestyle helps in facing life challenges. “Stay healthy, stay safe, study hard to fulfil the wishes of your parents and teachers and live up to their hopes,” he said.