Committee to come up to enhance residential schools performance: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that gurukuls should be recognized as centers for multifaceted talent.

He was in Chilkor on Saturday, December 14, to inaugurate the uniform diet programme at a residential school. Speaking on the contribution of residential schools in Telangana, CM Revanth pointed out that the current Telangana Public Service Commission chairman, Burra Venkatesham, is an alumnus of a residential school.

“To enhance the performance of the residential schools, the government will constitute a committee comprising Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and two other ministers. They will study the current situation of the residential schools and incorporate the necessary changes,” he said.

Also Read Telangana govt setsup 3 member committee for recruitment at universities

The Telangana government has increased cosmetic charges by over 200 per cent “Currently there are 26,000 government schools in which 23 lakh students are enrolled. Similarly, there are 11,000 private schools in which 33 lakh students are enrolled,” CM Revanth said.

Addressing the teachers at the residential school, CM Revanth, who is also the state education minister, asked them to prepare students to become doctors, engineers and lawyers. He asked teachers to identify the reasons why government schools in Telangana aren’t being able to produce talented students who the Silicon Valley in the United States of America can eventually absorb.

“Whatever expenditure is happening on the welfare of students today, should be seen as an investment into the future,” he added.