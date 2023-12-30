Hyderabad police commissioner warns history sheeters, PDS mafia

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy has issued a stringent warning against the rowdy sheeters and Public Distribution System (PDS) mafia against indulging in the illegal activities.

He said the police will file cases against the history sheeters who are involved in the crimes. “Police will take possible measures to prevent the rowdy sheeters from breaking the law and causing problems for the people,” he said on Saturday.

He added that police will not hesitate to refer the cases to Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate or Income Tax to investigate the suspected ill-gotten properties and wealth amassed by the history sheeters.

Former Hyderabad commissioner of police, Sandeep Shandilya, had referred the case of Habeebnagar history sheeter Mohd Khaiser to Enforcement Directorate and sought a probe into how he had managed to accumulate assets worth Rs 100 crore. The ED booked a case and issued notices to Khaiser, who appeared before the officials for investigation.