Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s name misused on social media, friend cheated

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Saturday said cyber fraudsters have created a fake social media account using his name and sent messages to his friends seeking money, claiming he was in trouble.

In a post on X, he said one of his friends was deceived and transferred Rs 20,000 to a fraudster’s account.

“Cybercriminals are creating fake Facebook accounts in my name and sending messages to my friends saying, ‘I am in trouble. Please send money,” he said.

He also displayed his official Facebook page and clearly mentioned all other accounts are fake. “With Meta’s cooperation, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime team is working to get these fake accounts removed,” he said, suggesting that citizens block and report any such suspicious messages, links, or video calls immediately.

“Never respond to friend requests or messages asking for money from anyone claiming to be me—or any public official. Always verify by directly contacting the person over a phone call before taking any action,” he said.

Victims of cyber fraud may contact the 1930 helpline or file a complaint via the National Cybercrime Portal. Authorities underscore that heightened vigilance is crucial to preventing online offences.

He added that the cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad police, with support from Meta, has begun action to trace and remove the fake profiles.

(With PTI inputs)