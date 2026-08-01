Hyderabad police conduct women’s safety awareness programme

The police department briefed the attendees about various support services, emergency helpline numbers, and the Spandana team's roles in ensuring women's safety.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Awareness programme held by Mailardevpally police
Awareness programme held by Mailardevpally police.

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police on Saturday, August 1, conducted a women’s safety programme during which it raised awareness regarding the legal rights of women and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The initiative was titled “Women Safety and Security, Nutrition, Menstrual Hygiene, POCSO Act 2012, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006” and was conducted under the aegis of Telangana State Commission for Women (TGSCW).

Detailed sessions were conducted on safe and unsafe touch, the POCSO Act 2012, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, cybercrime awareness, and the prevention of human trafficking. Special focus was placed on nutrition and menstrual hygiene management for adolescent girls.

Subhan Bakery

The police department briefed the attendees about various support services, emergency helpline numbers, and the Spandana team’s roles in ensuring women’s safety.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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