Hyderabad: Police constable among 3 held for attempt to murder

Hyderabad: IS Sadan police arrested three individuals, including a police constable, in an attempt to murder that was reported at Chandraiah Huts in Madannapet on Friday, April 19.

The accused have been identified as N Srisailam, a plumber and his sons N Jagadeeshwar and N Mahesh Kumar. Mahesh works as police constable. They allegedly attacked the victims with a knife, Iron rod, and wooden sticks on Thursday, April 18. According to the reports, they held a grudge against the victim due to financial disputes.

The complainant is a nephew of Nadiri Srisailam. In the year 2022, the accused person gave an amount of Rs 2 lakh to the complainant, and since then he is avoiding repayment. In this regard, a lot of times disputes arose between the accused persons and the complainant.

On April 18, Mahesh went to the complainant’s house and took him to the graveyard in Owaisi colony. There Srisailam & Jagadeeshwar were already present at the graveyard, meanwhile accused persons decided to eliminate him and started beating him with stick. One S Sai Kumar (a friend of the complainant) tried to rescue him, but Srisailam beat him with a stick on his head due to which he received injury.

After the incident a case was registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.