Hyderabad police constable arrested for stealing duplicate rolex

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad police constable was arrested on Friday, November 28, for misconduct for allegedly stealing a watch during an official search operation at the residence of the accused.

On November 25, police searched the accused, Bathini Shashikanth’s house, who had been charged with impersonation, cheating and forgery.

Constable Sriramula Sharan Kumar, attached to the Hyderabad City Armed Reserve Police Headquarters, was assigned to record the proceedings.

However, the policeman reportedly concealed a duplicate Rolex watch belonging to the accused and did not list it in the seizure memo.

During interrogation, the constable confessed to taking the watch, which was later recovered from his residence.

A case under Section 316(5) of the BNS was registered at Film Nagar police station.