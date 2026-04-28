Hyderabad cop claims CM’s security ‘in my hands, can arrange meeting too’

He said that people from the BRS and BJP could also approach him for a meeting with the CM.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 11:59 am IST|   Updated: 28th April 2026 12:27 pm IST
Police Constable Charan Yadav at the Secretariat
Police Constable Charan Yadav at the Secretariat

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad Police Constable has come under criticism for claiming that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s security is “in his hands.”

The Constable, identified as Charan Yadav, made the claim in a video posted on social media. “I am at the Secretariat now. If anyone wants to meet Revanth Reddy, please text me. If you have a valid reason, I will take you to the CM without fail,” Yadav said, urging people to like and share his video.

He said that people from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could also approach him for a meeting with the CM.

Subhan Bakery

On April 18, the Constable made a reel during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Hyderabad, promising match tickets. Yadav claimed to have three match tickets, out of which he sold one to a spectator.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 11:59 am IST|   Updated: 28th April 2026 12:27 pm IST

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