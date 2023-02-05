Hyderabad police crack down on drunk driving, book over 4200 in January

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police as part of their campaign against drunk driving in the city have booked 4236 cases against violators in January.

In 3680 cases, cops filed charge sheets against the violators, and a total of 365 of them were awarded jail terms ranging from one to 15 days. Fines were imposed on the rest of the violators.

During the campaign against drunk driving in Hyderabad, 72 violators even lost their driving licenses.

Meanwhile, minors who were caught driving vehicles were ordered to render community and social services.

Drunk driving in Hyderabad

Drunk driving is a serious violation in Hyderabad, as well as across India, and the Hyderabad traffic police are taking a tough stance on irresponsible behavior.

It not only poses a serious threat to the driver but also to other road users. The campaign by the city traffic police serves as a reminder for all to say no to drunk driving.

In order to curb the violation, traffic police are not only imposing fines but also canceling licenses. In some cases, cops are ensuring that violators are awarded jail terms.

A criminal offense

Under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, drunk driving is a criminal offense and violators can face severe legal penalties.

There are provisions of imprisonments, fines, and suspension of driving licenses.

In the case of repeat offenders who get caught more than once for drunk driving in Hyderabad and in other parts of the country, penalties can be more severe.