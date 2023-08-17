Hyderabad: Police crackdown on ganja addicts in Old City

Hyderabad: Following complaints of ganja addiction growing among the youth of the old city, the Hyderabad police have devised strategies to control it.

C V Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad directed all the SHOs and Task Force teams to concentrate at the spots where youth are gathering and consuming ganja and other drugs.

The police got information that graveyards, government schools and colleges, playgrounds, and isolated places outside the colonies like railway tracks are hot spots for youth to gather and smoke ganja.

The Commissioner directed the patrolling officers including the night officers to keep a vigil on these places. For a few days, the night officers and SHOs are visiting the graveyards during nighttime and apprehending the youth who are sitting there.

The police are trying to identify the source of the ganja and apprehending the local sellers and suppliers. Cases will be registered against the persons who are found possessing ganja, the police warned.

The police have got information about some small-time peddlers selling ganja in Dhoolpet and Mangalhat police station limits. The youth from other parts of the city are visiting the area and purchasing the ganja and special teams are formed to stop the sale of ganja and bring it to zero.

The police have appealed to the community to come forward and pass on information to the local police station or the ACP office or Dial 100 about such illegal activities.