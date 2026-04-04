30 booked for using mobile phones while driving: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: As part of Hyderabad police’s crackdown on cell phone use while driving, Saifabad Traffic police on Saturday, April 4, conducted a special drive at Ambedkar Statue on Necklace Road and registered cases against 30 offenders.

The offenders were later counselled by Khairatabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohan Kumar.

Two days earlier, on April 2, the Traffic police of the Hyderabad Commissionerate had booked 308 drivers for the same reason.

Of those caught, 262 were two-wheeler riders, 43 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers, and three were autorickshaw drivers.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy on mobile phone use while driving and would continue to conduct such drives regularly.

Using a mobile phone at the wheel reduces reaction time, impairs judgment and significantly raises the risk of accidents, it said.