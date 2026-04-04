Video: Youth slap mobile out of pedestrian’s hand in Hyderabad

He said the three were called to the police station for verification of facts and were later released, adding that no case has been registered.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published: 4th April 2026 10:05 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 10:07 pm IST
Triple riding youth create menace in Hyderabad
Triple riding youth create menace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, three men speeding on a two-wheeler in Hyderabad’s Ram Koti Road slapped a mobile out of a pedestrian’s hand, causing it to fall and break on the road.

The incident posted on social media caught the attention of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who instructed the Sultan Bazaar police to take immediate action.

Siasat.com spoke to Sultan Bazaar Police Detective Inspector Dharma Rao, who said the incident occurred on the night of Friday, April 2. “They were tracked and called for questioning,” he informed.

Subhan Bakery

The men were released since no formal complaint was filed. “Any further action will be taken based on instructions from senior officials,” Inspector Rao said.

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Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published: 4th April 2026 10:05 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 10:07 pm IST

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Photo of Saleha Fatima

Saleha Fatima

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