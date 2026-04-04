Video: Youth slap mobile out of pedestrian’s hand in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, three men speeding on a two-wheeler in Hyderabad’s Ram Koti Road slapped a mobile out of a pedestrian’s hand, causing it to fall and break on the road.

The incident posted on social media caught the attention of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who instructed the Sultan Bazaar police to take immediate action.

Siasat.com spoke to Sultan Bazaar Police Detective Inspector Dharma Rao, who said the incident occurred on the night of Friday, April 2. “They were tracked and called for questioning,” he informed.

The men were released since no formal complaint was filed. “Any further action will be taken based on instructions from senior officials,” Inspector Rao said.