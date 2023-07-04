Hyderabad police declare no-fly zone over Gachibowli Indoor stadium

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Ranga Reddy district has been declared a no-fly zone ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s participation in the closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The President arrived in the capital city on Tuesday. She was received by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy.

According to a police statement, no flying activities of remotely controlled drones, paragliders and remotely controlled microlight aircraft are allowed over the area bounded by a circle of a 5 km radius at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Ranga Reddy district.

Violators will be punishable under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 121(Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121 (a) (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Act committed to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police have imposed traffic restrictions in a few areas in view of the President’s visit.