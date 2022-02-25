Hyderabad: Police denies permission to TSRTC-JAC to hold protest

Hyderabad: The city police has denied permission to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) for February 26 citing reasons of “public nuisance, noise pollution and traffic obstruction.”

Permission for the protest was sought by K Raji Reddy, Chairman of the TSRTC JAC. Reddy was planning to organise a “Relay Hunger Strike” against the state government’s decision to ban union activities.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Staff and workers federation (SWF) member VS Rao stated that if the state doesn’t allow the group to go ahead with their demands, they will find other ways of informing the public about the government’s misdoings.

The police press note issued by the Central Zone stated that the applicant (ie Raji Reddy) did not mention about the timings and number of participants to partake in the rally. Further, the protestors were planning on mobilising a large crowd which could adversely affect hospitals in the area and could also result in violence by certain miscreants.

The protest by the TSRTC JAC was scheduled to be held at Dharna Chowk in Indira Park.

