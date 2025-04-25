Hyderabad police deny permission for ‘Telangana March’ against Waqf Act

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have denied permission to the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for the “Telangana March,” which was planned to demand the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act. The protest was scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at Tank Bund.

The Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) cited potential traffic issues in the core areas of the city as the primary reason for rejecting the application. The police also stated that there was no clarity from the organizers regarding the expected number of participants.

Amjedullah Khan, spokesperson for the MBT party, claimed that the police acted under political pressure in denying permission. He added that a new schedule would be decided after a meeting.

The Telangana JAC had planned the protest march for Saturday, and several organizations had extended their support.