Hyderabad police deploy speed guns, 1324 booked in just 18 days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have introduced advanced laser spped guns to tackle overspeeding and reckless driving in the city. Initially aimed at addressing car, bike racing and dangerous driving practices, the initiative has now been extended to various areas in a discreet manner.

In just 18 days, 1,324 cases have been registered against offenders, with fines imposed on those caught overspeeding. Traffic police sources reveal that around 100 to 150 violations are being recorded daily on these monitored stretches.

The focus has been on roads around KBR Park and Jubilee Hills, where bike racing and overspeeding have been persistent issues. These activities not only endanger those involved but also put the safety of other road users at risk.

Laser guns, which were previously used on the Outer Ring Road to monitor vehicle speeds and prevent major accidents, are now being deployed within city limits. Since November 1, this technology has been implemented in areas such as Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. Roads near KBR Park and Jubilee Check Post have been equipped with these devices to detect and penalize vehicles exceeding the speed limit of 60 kmph.

The initiative aims to prevent reckless driving and enhance road safety across Hyderabad. Officials believe that the use of laser guns will play a crucial role in reducing accidents and promoting responsible driving behavior.