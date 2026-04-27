Hyderabad Police deported 184 foreign nationals since 2018

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police has relocated and operationalised its detention centre for foreign nationals to the Jogipet Sub Jail in Sangareddy district, with a permanent facility also approved at Cherlapally prison, officials said on Monday, April 27.

The detention centre, which houses foreign nationals held for illegal migration, visa violations, overstaying and offences related to human trafficking and drug peddling, had been functioning since 2018 out of the old CCS Building at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad.

A total of 196 foreign detainees have been accommodated at the facility since its inception, of whom 184 have been deported so far. At present, 12 detainees – nine male and three female – from Sudan, Nigeria, Uganda and Cameroon are being held pending deportation.

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Deportations are coordinated with national and international agencies and carried out either by air or through designated international border points under escort, after obtaining travel documents and clearances from the ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs.

The Telangana government has approved the establishment of a permanent Transit Home at Cherlapally Prison, while the Jogipet facility is currently fully operational, the police said.

The detention centre also holds Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals found illegally residing in the city, officials added.

Hotels, hospitals, schools told to report foreign guests within 24 hours

In a separate advisory, the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate has directed hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and house owners to mandatorily report foreign nationals staying on their premises within 24 hours, in compliance with the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

Under the new law, all accommodation providers, including hotels, hostels, guest houses and house owners, as well as hospitals providing sleeping facilities to patients and attendants, are required to submit details in Form III, previously known as Form-C, to the designated registration officer through an online portal within 24 hours of a foreigner’s check-in. Records must be maintained for a minimum of one year.

Similarly, educational institutions, including schools and colleges, admitting foreign nationals must furnish details in Form II, formerly Form-A, within 24 hours of enrolment, through the same online portal.

Deputy Commissioners of Police across Hyderabad’s law and order zones have been directed to conduct awareness programmes sensitising hotels, guest houses, hospitals and educational institutions about their obligations under the Act.

The Commissionerate warned that non-compliance would invite legal consequences.