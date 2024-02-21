Hyderabad police enforce stricter rules to ease traffic congestion

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy in a bid to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow within the city announced that reasonable restrictions will be enforced on the entry, movement, and idle parking of certain vehicle categories, including inter-district and national permit lorries, local lorries, medium goods vehicles, private buses, and slow-moving vehicles.

The mandatory entry and exit times for various types of vehicles have been implemented to manage traffic more effectively. Heavy commercial vehicles like inter-district and national permit lorries, trucks, and trailers are barred from all 94 routes across the city.

Local lorries and construction equipment vehicles are permitted to operate only between 11 pm and 7 a.m. to minimize traffic disruptions during peak hours.

Medium goods vehicles, such as DCMs, weighing between 3.5 and 12 tonnes, are allowed entry only from 12 noon to 4 p.m. and between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., regulating their presence on the roads during busy periods.

Private buses are restricted to operate solely between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on arterial roads, aiming to reduce congestion during daytime traffic hours.

These restrictions, however, exempt public transport and state-operated vehicles to ensure uninterrupted essential services for commuters.

Vehicles transporting construction and demolition waste, with a gross vehicle weight ranging from 2 to 6 tonnes, are permitted to ply between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., while heavier vehicles exceeding 10 tonnes, such as heavy tippers, are restricted to operate only from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.