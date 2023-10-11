Hyderabad police establishes ‘Election Cell’ for upcoming assembly elections

The primary goal of the election cell is to ensure the maintenance of law and order during the electoral process.

Zahed Farooqui | Published: 11th October 2023 3:07 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, a dedicated election cell has been formed within the City Police, with Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Vikram Singh Mann, appointed as its head.

Hyderabad Police has taken this step to closely monitor all election-related activities.

Following the establishment of the election cell, Vikram Singh Mann conducted a video conference with all deputy commissioners in the city to provide guidance on adhering to the model code of conduct.

This newly established election cell will be responsible for daily monitoring of election activities.

It will facilitate direct communication between the cell and officials at the zone level.

The cell will play an active role from the nomination filing stage through to the announcement of election results.

It has been set up to ensure that the upcoming Assembly elections proceed smoothly while maintaining law and order in Hyderabad.

