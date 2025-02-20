Hyderabad police facilitate refund of Rs 62.46L lost to cyber fraud

Hyderabad cyber crime police on Wednesday, February 19, facilitated refunds in 16 cases amounting to a total of Rs 62,46,900 lakh. The list of cases includes eight stock trading and investment frauds, six FedEx and money laundering cases, one case of loan fraud and one case of impersonation fraud.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate’s (ACMM) Court, Anusha ordered the victim’s respective banks to refund them the amount they were nearly cheated out of.

As per court orders, victims of stock trading and investment fraud were refunded Rs 12,16,773 through their banks. Six victims cheated under the pretext of FedEx/digital arrest and money laundering and were refunded Rs 47,85,759.

One person cheated on the pretext of a loan and was refunded Rs 1,24,334, while another cheated by an impersonating company received Rs 1,20,221.

Anyone who has fallen victim to cybercrime must immediately call 1930 or register on their official website so that they can be refunded at least part of the amount lost and ‘put on hold’.

Cybercrime police have issued an advisory warning against fraudulent calls from individuals impersonating government agencies or law enforcement officials. They stress that ‘digital arrests’ do not exist and no official demands money via Skype calls.

They also caution the public against high-return, low-risk investment groups on Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, or Facebook, urging people to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before investing.