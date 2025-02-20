Rains lash Hyderabad ahead of summer heat

Hyderabad: Hyderabad saw light showers on Tuesday, catching residents off guard with an unseasonal rain ahead of summer.

Weather enthusiasts predict rains in parts of South Hyderabad, including Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Nagole, Uppal, Vanasthalipuram, Kothapet, and Ramanthapur, as well as Golconda, Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, and LB Nagar. The light showers are expected to persist for another hour.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad’s evening forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with mist or hazy conditions likely during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35.4 degrees Celsius and 22.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD India has reportedly predicted rain across the two Telugu states due to a surface depression in the Bay of Bengal, moving northeast. While heavy rains are expected in the northeastern states, with light showers and stormy winds in some northern regions, Hyderabad might see rain for the next few days.

The weather radar map indicates localized rainfall in Hyderabad, with moderate to heavy showers expected in the southeastern areas including Ibrahimpatnam and Vanasthalipuram.

Meanwhile, the city administration, including the electricity department, is getting ready for the upcoming summer season as winter fades in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is likely to experience an unusual weather pattern. Over the next week, the city will witness summer-like heat, winter chill, and unseasonal rainfall.

However, it remains to be seen how intense the summer will be this year.