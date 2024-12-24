Hyderabad police fact-check traffic challan discount claims

Hyderabad: A message claiming discounts on pending traffic challans has been circulating on social media prompting the Hyderabad police on Tuesday, December 24 to clarify that it is fake.

The message falsely advertised an 80 percent discount for two-wheelers (eg Rs 700 reduced to Rs 140) and a 60 percent discount for private cars (eg Rs 2,000 reduced to Rs 800) with the alleged offer valid from December 26 to January 10.

Hyderabad police clarified on X that the message about traffic challan discounts in Hyderabad is fake and urged citizens not to believe or spread such misinformation without verification.

#HYDTPinfo

🚨Attention Alert🚨

A Fake message, discount on pending #Traffic challans getting viral in #socialmedia.

It's a request to Netizen's/Citizen's, Don't believe such messages and Do not spread rumors without a valid proof. pic.twitter.com/YlYAThNn3b — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) December 24, 2024

Earlier, the Telangana government’s discount offer on traffic challans ended on February 15 at 11:59pm. Initially set to conclude on January 10, the deadline was extended twice the first to January 31 and then to February 15.

Although the discounts on challans applied to all types of vehicles in Telangana, they were not available for all violations.

In 2022, the discount on traffic challans in Telangana began on March 1, with an initial deadline of March 31. However, it was later extended to April 14, with no further extensions provided.