Telangana traffic challans discount: Offer to end tonight

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s discount offer on traffic challans is going to end tonight (February 15) at 11:59 pm.

The last date for the discount on traffic challans in Telangana was initially set for January 10, and it was extended twice, first to January 31 and once more to February 15, Thursday.

It is atypical of the administration to increase deadlines on traffic challans, however, the Congress government has decided to extend the deadline for a second time.

In 2022, the discount on traffic challans in Telangana began on March 1, with an initial deadline of March 31. However, it was later extended to April 14, with no further extensions provided.

Discounts not applicable for all violations

Although the discounts on challans apply to all types of vehicles in Telangana, they are not available for all violations.

The Telangana State Police integrated e-challan system portal mentions that the discount on pending challans is applicable only up to the date of the offense on December 25, 2023.

For traffic violations committed after December 25, 2023, violators have to pay the challan without any discount.

As per the earlier announcement, the following are the category-wise discounts on traffic challans in Telangana until the last date, which is today.