Hyderabad police hold coordination meeting ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

All departments assured close coordination and timely completion of arrangements.

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Secunderabad DCP Rakshita Murthy addresses a meeting
Secunderabad DCP Rakshita Murthy addresses a meeting

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday, September 3, held a coordination meeting with various departments ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi to ensure a hassle-free celebration.

Secunderabad Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rakshita Murthy, chaired a meeting with officials from Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), fire services, and 108 Emergency Medical Services.

The DCP asked the concerned departments to take necessary preventive measures along major procession routes.

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The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Horticulture Wing was instructed to prune overhanging tree branches, while TGSPDCL was asked to clear and secure low-hanging electric wires to prevent untoward incidents.

All departments assured close coordination and timely completion of arrangements. The DCP urged organisers and the general public to cooperate with the police to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully.

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