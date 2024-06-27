Hyderabad: Police inspector under lens in Kalapather murder case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police has ordered an enquiry against an inspector working with the Commissioner’s Task Force for his alleged links with rowdy sheeters and suspected involvement in Kalapather murder case.

The probe was ordered after some officials communicated to the Hyderabad CP that the inspector had knowledge that a murder was being planned.

Two rowdy sheeters, Asad and Anwar, along with 16 others were booked by the Shahalibanda police for murder of Faqruddin, 28, last week. After the murder, the gang moved around Kalapather and Chandulal Baradari and threatened their opponents by showing weapons.

One person was killed and two others grievously injured in the planned violence in the Kalapather and Shahalibanda police station limits.

The inspector, according to police sources, has close links with Asad since the Inspector was working as a sub-inspector in South Zone Task Force.

The Inspector is now visiting the Hyderabad CP office daily for a probe. The special branch officials have informed the Hyderabad CP office about the links of the Inspector with multiple rowdy sheeters.