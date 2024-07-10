Hyderabad police invite applicants for special police officer posts

Hyderabad: The city police invites applications for the post of 120 special police officers on a temporary basis from ex-servicemen, former paramilitary forces and retired police officers.

Ex-serviceman and ex-paramilitary preferably from Telangana state.

Retired police personnel should have residential proof like aadhar card, voter ID or driving licence in Telangana State

Age should be below 58 years of age as on 01-08-2024 for ex-serviceman ex-paramilitary officers.

For retired police personnel those who have retired from service within two years and the upper age limit is 61 years are eligible to apply.

Discharge Book/Discharge Certificate/Retirement Order

Aadhar Card and PAN Card.

Technical trade proficiency certificate if applicable

Valid driving licence light motor vehicle (LMV)/ heavy motor vehicle (HMV) for driver candidates only

Three passport size photographs

Interested candidates should apply personally by visiting special police officers (SPOs) office CAR headquarters in Petlaburj here.

Submission of applications through phone calls is invalid.

The last date for submission of the application is on July 18 at 5 pm.