Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have opened applications for 116 temporary Special Police Officers (SPOs) posts and have invited applications from ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary forces, and retired police personnel looking for police jobs in Hyderabad.

Qualifications required

To apply for the post, ex-servicemen must be below 58 years as of August 1, whereas ex-paramilitary forces and retired police personnel are eligible if they have retired within the last two years, with the upper age limit being 61 years.

Candidates interested in jobs in the Hyderabad police department are required to present residential proof in Telangana. Aadhaar, voter ID, or driving license will be accepted.

An honorarium of Rs 26,000 per month will be provided, although without paid leave.

How to apply for the Hyderabad police jobs

Candidates can apply for the police recruitment in person at SPOs Office, CAR Headquarters, Petlaburj in Hyderabad. Phone calls will not be accepted.

Applicants are required to bring originals and xerox copies of their discharge/retirement certificate, Aadhaar and PAN card, a Technical Trade certificate if applicable, a valid driving licence for driver posts and three passport-size photos.

The last date for candidates to apply for the police jobs in Hyderabad is August 5, 2025, till 5:00 pm.