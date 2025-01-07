Hyderabad city police to recruit 191 temporary SPOs

Hyderabad: Applications are invited from ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary personnel, and retired police officers for enrollment as special police officers in 191 vacant positions with Hyderabad city police.

A monthly honorarium of Rs 26,000 is being offered for these temporary positions without any entitlement to paid leave.

The age limit for ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary forces, and retired police personnel should be 58 years as of January 1, 2025.

Those who have retired from service within the last two years are also eligible to apply. For them, the upper age limit is 61 years.

All interested candidates can apply in person by visiting the SPO’s office, CAR Headquarters, Petlaburj, Hyderabad by 5 pm on January 25.

The applicants should bring along with them their discharge book/discharge certificate/retirement order, Aadhar card, PAN card, technical trade proficiency certificate (if applicable), valid driving license for LMV/HMV (for driver positions), and three passport-size photos.