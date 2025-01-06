Hyderabad: Cyberabad police cautions people on harards of Chinese Manja

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has urged the public to avoid using dangerous kite strings such as nylon “Chinese” manja and glass or metal-coated “desi” strings during kite-flying activities during the Sankranthi festive season.

In an advisory to the people on Monday, January 6, the police cautioned that those materials posed severe risks to human life, animals, and the environment.

“Nylon manja and coated strings are highly sharp and abrasive, often causing deep cuts, serious injuries, and even fatalities. Motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to these hazardous threads that can hang loosely across roads, leading to accidents,” the advisory read.

“Children are at additional risk while flying kites. There have been instances where kids have fallen from the rooftops or other elevated areas while being engrossed in kite flying, leading to severe injuries and tragic deaths. Parents and elders are urged to supervise children closely during kite-flying activities to ensure their safety and prevent mishaps,” the people have been advised.

Precautions for Safe Kite Flying :

To ensure a safe and enjoyable kite-flying experience, the Cyberabad police recommended the following precautions:

• Avoid hazardous strings: Use safe, eco-friendly kite strings such as plain cotton threads without glass, metal, or synthetic coatings.

• Supervise children: Parents and elders should monitor children closely, especially when flying kites on rooftops or elevated areas, to prevent falls and accidents.

• Choose safe locations: Fly kites in open spaces away from roads, power lines, and crowded areas.

• Wear protective gear: Motorcyclists and cyclists have been advised to wear helmets and protective clothing during kite-flying seasons to minimize risks from stray threads.

• Proper disposal: Collect and dispose of used or broken kite strings responsibly to avoid harm to others, animals, and the environment.

The Cyberabad police appealed to the public to follow these safety measures to protect lives.

“Enjoy kite flying responsibly and make safety a priority for yourself and your loved ones,” Cyberabad police urged the people.