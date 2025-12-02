Hyderabad police invoke PD Act against habitual sexual offender

Hyderabad: The city police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a 23-year-old habitual sexual offender involving minor children.

Syed Abdul Basit, a resident of New Malakpet, was allegedly involved in three cases of sexual offences against children within one year.

Citing a grave threat to children and a repeated offender, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar ordered the PD Act.

“The Hyderabad City Police reaffirm their commitment to taking firm and uncompromising action against habitual and dangerous offenders who pose a threat to public safety and endanger the lives and wellbeing of citizens—especially minors,” said a release.