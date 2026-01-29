Hyderabad police invokes PD Act against rowdy sheeter for third time

The accused is a habitual offender with a history of 25 criminal cases, police said.

Representational image
Hyderabad: On the orders of Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, the Preventive Detention (PD) Act has been invoked against a 32-year-old rowdy sheeter, Mir Akbar Ali, a release said on Thursday, January 29.

This is the third time that Akbar has been detained under the act, police said.

The accused is a resident of Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakhutpura, and a DCM driver by profession. He is a habitual offender with a history of 25 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and violations of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Arms Acts.

Recently, the accused was booked under three different cases at the Rein Bazar police station.

Akbar has been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison following the execution of the PD Act orders.

