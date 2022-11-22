Hyderabad: Police invokes PD Act against woman running a brothel

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a woman allegedly running prostitution on Tuesday.

Nusrath Begum, a resident of Engine Bowli, was arrested by the L. B Nagar police on October 15 and a woman was rescued from her. Nusrath had gone to L. B Nagar from her residence in an auto rickshaw to allegedly supply a woman to some persons who called her to a lodge at L. B Nagar. The L. B Nagar police and AHTU unit of Rachakonda police arrested him.

Nusrath Begum, in the month of May was arrested by the Saifabad police for allegedly kidnapping and forcing a minor girl into prostitution. The victim girl of Khairatabad was lured by the brother of Nusrath Begum with a promise of marriage and after girl to his house she was forced into prostitution.

The Saifabad police had arrested and remanded Nusrath Begum and two others in the case and all the three obtained bail and came out of jail and resumed activities again.

The AHTU wing of the Rachakonda police got information of Nusrath Begum visiting L. B Nagar and organizing prostitution started surveillance on her and arrested her at L. B Nagar on October 15. She was shifted along with the victim to a rescue home from where she escaped again. Immediately special teams formed by the Rachakonda police re-arrested her and a fresh case was booked.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda invoked PD Act against her and the police served the orders on Nusrath Begum at Special Prison for Women at Chanchalguda.

“She was procuring women/girls including minor girls, who are suffering financially and inducing them in terms of providing livelihood and later forced them to do prostitution with male customers. She was enticing customers through social networks platforms by posting attractive girls’ photos. During the year 2022, she was involved in (02) cases of human trafficking for the sake of prostitution, exploiting and running prostitution business both online and off line mode in Hyderabad City and Rachakonda Commissionerate limits,” Mahesh Bhagwat said in a press note.